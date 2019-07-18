Barbecue and fun are on tap when EffingHAM-JAM comes to downtown Effingham Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27.
A local barbecue competition, Hometown Throwdown Corporate Challenge, sets the stage Friday as a team of amateur barbecue enthusiasts compete for category trophies, The grand champion team will take home the $250 cash prize. Judging and tastings — while supplies last — begin at 5:30 p.m.
A new 5K Run/Walk titled "Hog Jog," starting at 6 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library, has been added to this year's Friday night event. The family-friendly event will include a kids obstacle course from 5 to 8 p.m. and bumper cars from 5 to 10 p.m.
Crowd favorites from last year will be returning for Friday night's live musical entertainment. Kilborn Alley Blues band will perform from 9:15 to 10:30 p.m.; 1973 (formerly Super Deluxe), 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Ultrasonic, 7:30-9 p.m.
Tasting tickets can be purchased ahead of time by contacting the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be available for purchase the night of the event.
Saturday is the official Kansas City Barbecue Society State Championship Competition from noon to 2 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 4 p.m. But there will be plenty of other things to enjoy for those who aren't competing.
Start your day off by exploring the Effingham Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon, accompanied by live music.
You can also partake in the Pigs & Pancakes breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and the Dilly Bar Contest from 1 to 2 p.m.
Kids activities include Power Wheels Derby, 1-2 p.m., along with bumper cars and obstacle course.
EffingHAM-JAM will host Open Mic from 8 to 11 a.m. More musical entertainment will be provided by The Troubadours, 11:15 to 12:30 p.m.; Quick & Bradley, 12:45 to 2 p.m.; and Bumpin', 2:15 to 4 p.m.
The Effingham County Museum will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you're hoping for a more unique experience, contact the chamber to purchase tickets for a VIP event called "Beers, Wine, Swine & Dine," where you can enjoy barbecue and drink specials on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m . For more information, contact the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
