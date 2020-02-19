Eastern Illinois University’s Symphony Orchestra is readying for the return of spring to east central Illinois as they present their themed concert “Winter Thaw” Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the Dvorak Concert Hall. Tickets for the concert are available now.
During the concert, the ESO will perform “Coriolan Overture” by Ludwig von Beethoven, “Concerterino for Clarinet and Orchestra” by Carl Maria von Weber, “Carmen Suite No.1” by Georges Bizet, “Glitter and Be Gay” from Candide, written by Leonard Bernstein, and an exciting array of other selections. The concert will also feature Concerto and Aria winners Haley Harrison and Haley Fryer.
Tickets for the Eastern Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Thaw” concert are $13 for the general public, $11 for seniors (62+), and $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.doudnatix.com or at the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and one hour prior to the scheduled performance.
For information, or to arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact the Doudna Fine Art Box Office at 217-581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu. The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the Center’s main entrance. Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center wants to be your destination of choice for quality entertainment and cultural offerings.
