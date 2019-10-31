Doudna Rock & Roll Takeover a free concert and television taping

“The Doudna Rock & Roll Takeover” delivers exactly what it promises. This television show and free live music showcase melds the excellence of EIU’s Doudna Fine Arts Center with the wild local sounds of the area’s best rock and pop bands.
The Black Box at Doudna at EIU hosts the premiere showcase on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. with three original bands who will each be filmed live to tape by Cavetone Records. Each episode will then air on WEIU-TV.
The night begins with Jeremy T. McConaughey and the Band You’re About to Hear from Charleston/Benton churning out carefully crafted Americana indie pop. Olney’s endlessly charming scuzz rock trio Matty Till Dawn follows. Mattoon’s high-octane grunge machine Sons of Cain closes out the night.
“Original, local bands always have the most original and interesting sounds. They’re the reason why we got into pressing records,” said Executive Producer and Head of Media at Cavetone Records Scott M. Walus, “Developing this show at a place like Doudna is the reason why we are getting into television.”
The series itself has been scheduled to air in January 2020 on WEIU-TV as the lead in for “Austin City Limits.” It will feature the live performances as well as backstage segments in the vein of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll cinéma vérité.
This collaboration between the Doudna Fine Arts Center, Cavetone Records, WEIU-TV, and the Television & Video Production BA is the first of its kind. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Arts Engagement in American Communities program.
“Doing a club-style series of concerts for original bands has been something we have been looking to do for a while, and it would not have been possible with so many members of the EIU community coming together,” said Dan Crews, the Director of Programming, Publicity and Promotion at Doudna.
The concert and television taping also features the infamous host and hype man Colin St. Michael, a live Hit-Mix 88.9 remote broadcast from 6-7 p.m., and refreshments in the concourse.
The show is free to attend, and while the sounds may induce wild fits of dancing, the lyrical content is TV-PG.
The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located at 1860 South 7th Street in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Convenient free parking is located near the fine arts center. To arrange accommodations for those needing special assistance, contact Doudna Fine Arts Patron Services at 217-581-3110 or doudnatix@eiu.edu.
