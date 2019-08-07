GREENUP — The 131st Cumberland County Fair kicks off Saturday at the Cumberland County Fairgrounds in Greenup and runs through Aug. 17.
New this year to the fair is an obstacle course on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. There will be two courses. One is for kids, beginners and anyone wanting to try. This course is approximately three-eighths of a mile long with 10 obstacles. Entry fee is $10.
The other is an adult course that is approximately a mile and a half with 20 obstacles. Entry fee for that course is $40. The adult course has a payout of $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Each participant will receive a medallion. The gate fee is $3 per person for this event.
According to Stacey Holsapple, president of the Cumberland County Fair, there will not be a carnival this year. However, there will be a 36-foot-tall, 175-foot-long water slide that will be open every afternoon of the fair.
Musical entertainment this year will include J.D. Shelburne in concert on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, there will be a Union Church Service at 7 p.m., as well as a concert by the band Simply Jesus.
The Cumberland County Queen pageant, Little Miss pageant and Little Buckaroo will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. The contestants for queen will compete in interview, physical fitness, evening gown and speech competitions. Little Miss contestants will parade across the stage in party dresses during the Parade of Princesses. Little Buckaroo contestants will say "howdy" onstage.
Tuesday, Aug. 13, is the night for the Whippoorwill Rodeo which will be co-hosted by the Cumberland County Fair Little Buckaroo and Cumberland County fair queens. Events for the rodeo include bareback, saddle bronc, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls breakaway roping and bull riding. There will be a performance by Slack immediately following the rodeo performance.
The Junior Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Cumberland County Fair pageants will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. These ladies will compete in interview, on-stage speech presentation, impromptu question and stage presence in formal wear and party dresses.
The evening of Thursday, Aug. 15, will be flat track drags at 6:30 p.m. There will be $500 awarded to the fastest truck and $500 awarded to the King of The Hill, overall winner. The Truck and Tractor Pull will be held on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.
The final day of the fair on Saturday, Aug. 17, will include thoroughbred races at noon and the Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m. The Demolition Derby has nine different classes with a total purse of $13,500. Pit passes are $20 and grandstand is $10. For more on what is going on at the fair visit www.cumberlandcountyfair.com.
Crystal Reed can be reached at crystal.reed@effinghamdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.