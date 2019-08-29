Crossroads Quilters Guild Quilt Show will be Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
Proceeds from the show are used to purchase supplies to make quilts to give to veterans, nursing home residents, babies and pediatric patients in the hospital, and for cancer caps.
Featured in the show are a quilt raffle, quilting vendors and crafts, demonstrations, “Holiday Quilts” bed turning and appraisals by Sandy Schweitzer. To have your quilt appraised, call Theresa at 618-686-4165 for an appointment. Scissor sharpening will be available on Saturday only.
New for this year are craft items and quilts for sale. Anyone wishing to sell a quilt can bring it to the Convention Center on Thursday Sept. 12, between 1 and 6 p.m. Forms will be available to indicate the price you are asking and contact information. Crossroads Quilt Guild will receive 10 percent. Unsold quilts and proceeds can be picked up Saturday, Sept. 14, between 3 and 4 p.m.
Many categories are available for quilt entries. Entry forms are available at the Wooden Spool in Effingham, Facebook, Crossroads Quilters Guild website, or contact Marilyn at 217-821-0508 or Leslie at 217-254-5714. Quilt show entries must be post marked by Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.