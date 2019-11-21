Coles County Barbershop Chorus benefit concerts Dec. 1

On Sunday, Dec. 1, the Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its annual Christmas Benefit Concert, a fundraiser for area food pantry and homeless shelter programs. Each year the effort raises nearly $5,000.
The 30-man chorus with four local quartets will present this free, one-hour concert, performing secular and sacred songs. In addition, Effingham guitarist Terry Stevenson and pianists Philip Martin, of Sullivan, and Marge Woodall, of Charleston, will be participating.
The chorus will perform at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1804 S. 4th St. in Charleston, at 3 p.m. and at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave in Mattoon, just west of Big Lots, at 7 p.m. There is adequate parking and the buildings are wheelchair accessible.
