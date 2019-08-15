CIL-Con returns to the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. E. , Mattoon, Sept. 6 and 7.
The family-friendly event will run from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
“The purpose of this event is to bring the large 'comic con' experience to Central Illinois at an affordable price. We feel it is important for families to be able to attend events without breaking the budget. We also strive to bring a large amount of tourism into Mattoon,” said CIL-CON Coordinator Becky Castillo.
“This year’s CIL-Con will be much larger than in past years. The event will feature many popular guests who have been featured on the SyFy Channel, Travel Channel and in movies. Guests will be speaking throughout the day on many topics, including paranormal, tarot and psychic abilities, along with many other topics” Castillo added.
CIL-Con is a large convention that features paranormal, horror, anime and gaming, and is similar to a Comic-Con. The event will feature Actor Chad Lindberg from "Fast and the Furious," "Supernatural" and more, "Walking Dead" and "Nashville" star Santiago Cirilo, Christopher and Rachel Saint Booth, Keith Age, Jeremy Ambler from "Walking Dead," and many more fantastic actors, authors and artists.
In addition to the guests, the event will have a large amount of anime and gaming. The gaming center will feature live gaming with Twitch streamers Lifeless Prodigy and Spoderman, along with tabletop gaming hosted by the Charleston Game Club and Lake Land College’s Virtual Reality demonstration.
Fans of Cosplay will enjoy the Cosplay Contest Saturday at 2 p.m., Victory Born Cosplay, Marz Stardust Cosplay, and DaSue Designs. Marz Stardust will be presenting an important presentation on depression called “You’re Not Alone”. There will also be a Paranormal Match Game hosted by Scotty Rorek, and Pop Culture Jeopardy sponsored by Victory Born Cosplay.
The event will also feature popular area psychic/mediums who will be performing tarot, crystal and aura readings. There will be a large selection of craft and handmade items such as pottery, jewelry and soap. Area providers of holistic and natural health products and services are also welcome to come out and display their goods. More than 100 guests and vendors are lined up.
The event will welcome back Zero1 wrestling this year. Check out the Brawl at the Mall Friday evening in the Gaming Center (formerly Carsons). Saturday the gaming center will host Bumper Cars and Escape Room by Kaz Entertainment.
“We are pleased to be working hand in hand with the entire Coles County community to offer several after-hours special events. Friday night will feature after-hours events at Suite Dreams and Sisco’s. Saturday evening features events at Joe’s in Mattoon, along with a paranormal investigation at the former Charleston Memorial Hospital," said Castillo.
For additional information visit www.cil-con.com or email becky.imps@gmail.com.
