First Presbyterian Church
600 W Temple Ave., Effingham
All services are in person and also online via YouTube or the church’s Facebook page, The First Presbyterian Church Effingham, IL. An inspirational message is also given by Pastor Katie Orth every Sunday at 7:45 a.m. on WXEF 97.9 and KJ Country 102.3 radio stations.
You may find updates on the below activities and others on our website effinghampresbyterian.org.
Friday, Dec. 31: Men’s Bible Study at Kirby’s IGA 6:30 a.m.
Sunday, Jan 2: Worship 9:30 a.m.; Club 345 (grades 3-5) at 4:30 p.m.; Youth Group (grades 6-12) at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan 4: Worship Music Practice 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan 5: Yoga 9:00 a.m.
Thursday, Jan 6: All Committee Meetings 6:30 p.m.
Friday Jan 7 : Men’s Bible Study at Kirby’s IGA 6:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.