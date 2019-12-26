St Anthony Church

Effingham

Friday: 6:15am – SonRise Men’s Group

Monday: 6:15pm – Grief Support in the Parish Center

Tuesday: 5:30 pm – New Year’s Eve Mass in Church

Wednesday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – New Year’s Day Mass in Church.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scrip Sales in the Parish Center. 6:15 p.m. Grief Support Meeting in the

Parish Center.

First Presbyterian Church

Effingham

Friday: Men’s Bible Study at Martin’s IGA 6:30 a.m.

Sunday: Worship service 9:30 a.m. followed by JC Crew Sunday School

Wednesday, Jan 2: No Wednesday Night Git Together

Thursday, Jan 3: Hope Circle 4:30 p.m. at the home of Karen Schmitz.

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Effingham

website: stjohnslcms.net

View St. John’s 8 A:M Services on Mediacom Channel 95.2 or 81 On Sundays

SCRIP Program – Benefit St.John’s Food Pantry – Ongoing

Prayer Vigil 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 8 AM – 4 PM

Eagle’s Nest Preschool.

www.eaglesnestpreschool.com

Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Special Presentation by Hayden Rensner

Monday: 5:30 p.m. Crosstones. 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve Service with Holy Communion

Tuesday: 9 a.m. New Year’s Day Service with Holy Communion

Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bell Choir practice; Choir practice

Sacred Heart

Effingham

Friday: 7:15am Mass

Saturday: Mass at 4 p.m. Reconciliation will begin at 3:00pm

Sunday: Masses at 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. 3 p.m. Spanish Mass (note time change for today), and 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 7:15 a.m. Mass. 7 p.m. Mass

Tuesday: Sacred Heart Church and School offices will be closed for the holiday. Holy Day of Obligation for The Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. Masses will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Spanish Mass at 5:00pm.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass. No PSR Class for the holiday.

Thursday: 7:15 a.m. Mass.

Watson Baptist Church

Sunday: Youth Group going to Enduring Freedom food pantry to help w/locker blessings. Be at the church at 6:45 am if interested in helping.Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship 10:30 am

Monday: Singspiration 6 p.m. Refreshments to be served.

Tuesday: New Year’s Eve LOCK-IN at the Watson Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Please let Lori know if attending & bring a food to share and a $5.00 gift exchange present. Bring a sleeping bag(if you want to sleep)

Neoga Presbyterian Church

Sunday: “Way of Lights” Day Trip 1:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $40 Transportation plus Buffet Dinner. Call for details 217-493-1616

Centenary UMC

Saturday: 5:45 pm – Worship Service

Sunday: 9 a.m. – Worship Service. 10 a.m. Connection Time. 10:15 a.m. – Sunday School

Monday: 9 a.m. – Quilters

Wednesday: Office Closed – Happy New Year!

Thursday: 6 pm – Youth Movie Night.

Friday: 6 p.m. – Kid’s Movie Night

Tags

Recommended for you