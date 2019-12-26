St Anthony Church
Effingham
Friday: 6:15am – SonRise Men’s Group
Monday: 6:15pm – Grief Support in the Parish Center
Tuesday: 5:30 pm – New Year’s Eve Mass in Church
Wednesday: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – New Year’s Day Mass in Church.
Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scrip Sales in the Parish Center. 6:15 p.m. Grief Support Meeting in the
Parish Center.
First Presbyterian Church
Effingham
Friday: Men’s Bible Study at Martin’s IGA 6:30 a.m.
Sunday: Worship service 9:30 a.m. followed by JC Crew Sunday School
Wednesday, Jan 2: No Wednesday Night Git Together
Thursday, Jan 3: Hope Circle 4:30 p.m. at the home of Karen Schmitz.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Effingham
website: stjohnslcms.net
View St. John’s 8 A:M Services on Mediacom Channel 95.2 or 81 On Sundays
SCRIP Program – Benefit St.John’s Food Pantry – Ongoing
Prayer Vigil 2nd and 4th Tuesdays 8 AM – 4 PM
Eagle’s Nest Preschool.
Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Special Presentation by Hayden Rensner
Monday: 5:30 p.m. Crosstones. 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve Service with Holy Communion
Tuesday: 9 a.m. New Year’s Day Service with Holy Communion
Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bell Choir practice; Choir practice
Sacred Heart
Effingham
Friday: 7:15am Mass
Saturday: Mass at 4 p.m. Reconciliation will begin at 3:00pm
Sunday: Masses at 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. 3 p.m. Spanish Mass (note time change for today), and 5:30 p.m.
Monday: 7:15 a.m. Mass. 7 p.m. Mass
Tuesday: Sacred Heart Church and School offices will be closed for the holiday. Holy Day of Obligation for The Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. Masses will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Spanish Mass at 5:00pm.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass. No PSR Class for the holiday.
Thursday: 7:15 a.m. Mass.
Watson Baptist Church
Sunday: Youth Group going to Enduring Freedom food pantry to help w/locker blessings. Be at the church at 6:45 am if interested in helping.Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Morning Worship 10:30 am
Monday: Singspiration 6 p.m. Refreshments to be served.
Tuesday: New Year’s Eve LOCK-IN at the Watson Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Please let Lori know if attending & bring a food to share and a $5.00 gift exchange present. Bring a sleeping bag(if you want to sleep)
Neoga Presbyterian Church
Sunday: “Way of Lights” Day Trip 1:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $40 Transportation plus Buffet Dinner. Call for details 217-493-1616
Centenary UMC
Saturday: 5:45 pm – Worship Service
Sunday: 9 a.m. – Worship Service. 10 a.m. Connection Time. 10:15 a.m. – Sunday School
Monday: 9 a.m. – Quilters
Wednesday: Office Closed – Happy New Year!
Thursday: 6 pm – Youth Movie Night.
Friday: 6 p.m. – Kid’s Movie Night
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.