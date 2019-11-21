St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola
The St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola and sister choir Le Petite Flamme have announced the dates of their Christmas concerts — Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital chapel, Effingham. The concerts are free and open to the public.
The St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola is a small choir of multitalented ladies, ages 11 to 18, whose mission is to spread the gospel message of Christ singing the sacred music of the Church at Mass and in concert. Their repertoire includes a Capella Latin motets and contemporary compositions.
Celebrating their seventh year of beautiful music together current Hildegard members are Makenna Grubb, Rachael Kemme, Olivia Spraul, Elizabeth Kabbes, Abby Dietzen, Chloe Jenson, Madison Brummer, Grace Walker, Anna Zaccari and Joanna Mitchell. Sister choir, La Petite Flamme, celebrating its third year, includes members Shae Condor, Evie Sayne, Susy Trupaino, Addy Overbeck and Nora Mitchell.
The St. Hildegard Schola is named after German Benedictine nun Hildegard of Bingen, who is recognized as a Doctor of the Church for her scientific and artistic contributions to the academic studies of medicine and music.
The Hildegard Scholas are under the direction of Barbara Konrad, who is a professional musician of the piano, organ, and voice and teaches private music lessons in her Konrad Piano Farms studio. She is currently the Director of Music and Organist for Immaculate Conception in Mattoon. In May 2016, Barbara received her Masters of Art in Catholic Liturgy from the Liturgical Institute in Mundelein, IL.
For more information about the St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola concert, contact St. Anthony’s Pastoral Care department at 217-347-1225.
Neoga Community Cantata
The Neoga Area Community Cantata performers have been preparing since early October for this year’s performance of the cantata entitled “Tonight”.
The cantata is full of delightful, energetic Christmas music published by the Gaither Music Company, with many numbers that have been made popular at the Gaither Homecoming events.
A total of nine numbers will be performed. Featured soloists this year include Kim Shuemaker, Crystal Holmes and Kirby Davis. Duets will be performed by Deb Berkhermier and Jannie Kenworthy, Ryan Whitaker and Jim Whitaker, and Jeanine Hinshaw and Brooke Rupel.
The performances are scheduled for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church.
The 27-member choir is once again under the direction of Kirby Davis and narration for the program will be read by Seth James. Refreshments will be served following the performances in the fellowship hall.
Strasburg Christmas Cantata
The 57th Annual Christmas Cantata hosted by Grace, Strasburg; St. Paul, Strasburg; and Trinity, Stewardson Lutheran churches will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Strasburg.
This year’s Cantata also includes singers from Faith, Shumway and St. Paul, Sigel. It will be directed by Karen Rentfro and accompanied by Sheryl Vonderheide.
Refreshments and fellowship will follow the Cantata.
