The Cross Foundation will host an Open House at The Cross at the Crossroads Welcome Center in Effingham from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Stop in anytime for a variety of family-friendly activities, including make-and-take Christmas crafts. Visitors can also view Nativity scenes from around the world, and listen to performances by FACE Choir and On High Choir at 1 p.m. and FACE Orchestra at 2 p.m. Door prizes and free refreshments also will be available.
Two of the life-size statues of Jesus will be permanently placed outside and ready for viewing during the Open House.
Winners of The Cross Foundation raffle will be announced during the open house. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at The Cross Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets also will be available during the Open House.
The grand prize is a handcrafted corn hole board valued at $250. Additional prizes include a painted cross, decorative cross tiles, T-shirt, hat, mug and more.
Proceeds will be used for The Cross at the Crossroads’ Campus Expansion Project.
For more information, visit crossusa.org or phone 217-821-5287.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.