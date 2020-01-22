Catholic Charities Annual Benefit Feb. 1

Catholic Charities will have its Annual Benefit at the Effingham Event Center Saturday, Feb. 1.
The evening will begin with a Cocktail Social at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Reverse Raffle will begin at 8 p.m.
Catholic Charities is offering a fun-filled evening and an opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life by becoming a special donor over and above the single ticket price.
All donations and proceeds will be used to help families enjoy the basic necessities of life and enhance their quality of life.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Catholic Charities at 217-857-1458. The price of a dinner/raffle ticket is $50. A reverse raffle ticket only is $20. Contributors who wish to be recognized in the program can sponsor a table for $1,000. A limited number of tickets will be sold and you do not have to be present to win.
Basket Raffle tickets, giveaways and wine pull will be available that night only. You must be present to win the giveaways and wine pull.
Catholic Charities will also be presenting the Vineyard Award for 2020 that evening to Marvin and Barbara Gillam.
