The General Dacey Trail in Shelbyville is hosting the 10th Annual Candlelight Walk on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the General Dacey Trail in Forest Park in Shelbyville.
Come and enjoy 500 luminaries that light up 2 miles of the trail and over 200 luminaries will be hanging in the trees. Hot chocolate and hot cider can be found near the huge bonfire. In addition, you will find ice balls, a 6-foot-tall luminary that you can autograph, s’mores and be sure to look for the floating luminaries on the lake.
For more information regarding the Candlelight Walk, visit www.daceytrail.org, General Dacey Trail Facebook page or call 217-774-4001.
