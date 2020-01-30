HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation invites the community to the annual “Butterfly Ball” on Saturday, March 14, co-sponsored by Central Illinois Radiological Associates, Ltd.
This annual fundraising event will be at Thelma Keller Convention Center, starting with cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by 6:30 p.m. dinner, program and live auction. Entertainment by the Bluewater Kings Band will follow. This year’s theme is “Stetsons & Stilettos,” so attendees may combine a casual country air to their formal attire if desired, but that is entirely optional for attendees.
The cost for general admission is $65 for individual tickets or $120 per couple. VIP tickets, which include wine and beer for the evening, may be purchased for $125 per person. Reservations for tables of eight or 10 are also available. All proceeds from the Butterfly Ball benefit HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois.
Shawna O’Dell, executive director of HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, explained why the butterfly is the perfect symbol for the programs that the event is supporting.
“The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit, the course of our life cycle, and our souls becoming free to take flight.” she said. “HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois is a unique ministry that not only offers supportive, compassionate care that can bring peace, comfort and dignity to a patient in their last days of life, but to their families as well.”
This year’s program will highlight the growth of this exceptional ministry. Attendees will be offered the opportunity to “purchase” a butterfly in honor of loved ones. Those who “purchase” a butterfly will be invited to participate in a Butterfly Release event at a later date to be held in the Healing Garden at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, where they will be given their butterfly to release as they are set free to take flight. The public will also be given an opportunity to “purchase” a butterfly and participate in the Butterfly Release following the Butterfly Ball. Similar Butterfly Release events will be held at other HSHS locations in southern Illinois.
To purchase a ticket or make reservations for HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation’s Butterfly Ball, or to “purchase” a butterfly in honor of a loved one, contact Hospice and Auxiliary Volunteer Facilitator Valerie Engelbart at 217-246-4167 or by email at Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org. You can also find out more about the event, download a reservation form, or make your reservation and pay online through HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s website at stanthonyshospital.org/giving then selecting “Events.”
