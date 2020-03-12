Out of an abundance of caution, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has regretfully decided to cancel the Butterfly Ball scheduled for March 14. The Butterfly Ball is being rescheduled for fall 2020. In consultation with the Effingham County Health Department, this decision is being made to best ensure the health and well being of our community.
Butterfly Ball canceled
