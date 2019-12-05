The Unit 40 Education Foundation will host Breakfast with Santa at the Effingham High School Hearts Rock Cafe Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The annual event features a pancake breakfast with rope sausage, coffee, milk or juice. Kids can create a special Snowman Pancake, decorating their snowman with eyes, buttons and scarves made of candies. Tickets to see Santa are available at the door. Adults are $6, Children (3-12) $4, and 2 and under are free.
The Santa Shoppe will showcase goodies, including hats, toys and books for purchase. The flower cart will be filled with fresh holiday greens to decorate your home. New this year is the Pet Tree, which will have gifts to purchase for your furry family members.
Raffle and Toy Auction tickets are available for $1 each or six for $5.
EHS Choir will be performing at 9 a.m., while the EHS Student Council will offer free games and activities and the EHS Art Club will be painting faces. New this year, families can enjoy the Photo Booth for #BKSanta2019 fun. Event-goers can also have their own personalized ornaments created by teachers.
Founded by former Principal Russ Marvel, Unit 40 Education Foundation’s Breakfast with Santa is an annual fundraiser. The foundation works to provide scholarships for high school seniors to continue their education. The foundation also supports teachers with Teacher Grant Scholarships each year. For more information visit Facebook or http://effinghameducationfoundation.com.
