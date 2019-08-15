Bluegrass Festival at The Great Pumpkin Patch

The seventh annual Chet Kingery Memorial Bluegrass Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Great Pumpkin Patch in rural Arthur.
Scheduled to perform are Seldom Scene, Po’ Ramblin' Boys, Art Stevenson & High Water, Jack Shannon Band and host band, Mackville. All the bands will perform a mixture of traditional and bluegrass/gospel music from noon until 10 p.m.
Seldom Scene has been performing in the bluegrass circuit in the United States and abroad since 1971 and have acclaims ranging from Grammy nominations to IBMA wins.
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are a new band. The high-energy and hard-driving traditional bluegrass band is the 2018 IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year and is a 2019 nominee for Song of the Year for “Next Train South”. Their fan base and popularity has taken them all over the United States and Europe. Their record label, Rounder Records, quoted them as “a band that cuts right through the noise of the world and speaks plainly to the soul.”
Art Stevenson & High Water from Wisconsin are a husband and wife duo along with their band members who deliver heart-filled sounds that resonate everywhere they travel in the Midwest. Jack Shannon is a talented musician and songwriter from Rockville, Indiana. John Wheat and Phil Harrison will accompany him to start out the festival.
Mackville is the host band and in charge of bringing this festival to life. They are a local/regional group who bring their unique acoustic sound by alternating vocal leads with strong harmonies. They play a variety of traditional bluegrass music and gospel hymns.
There will be jamming throughout the festival, as well as workshops that will be held at the old schoolhouse just east of the main stage.
The address of The Great Pumpkin Patch is 1749A E CR 1900 N, Arthur. Nestled in the heart of Illinois Amish Country, this working farmstead contains over 200 acres where they raise pumpkins and other varieties of gourds and squash. The Great Pumpkin Patch hosts a bakery, a sweet shop, gift shops, stage area, food court, farm animals, pumpkin patch.
Handicap parking and assistance will be available. A huge tent will be secured in case of rain. Bring your lawn chairs.
General admission will be $25 for adults and children 16 and under are free. Advance online tickets for $20 are available at mackvillebluegrass.com or call Terry Schlabach at 217-460-1439.
Stage Schedule
Jack Shannon Band — noon
Mackville — 1 p.m.
Art Stevenson & High Water — 2 p.m.
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys — 3 p.m.
Supper Break — 4 p.m.
Mackville — 5 p.m.,
Art Stevenson & High Water — 6 pm,
Seldom Scene — 7 p.m.,
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys — 8:30 p.m.
Workshop Schedule
Banjo with Mike Fulkerson, (member of Kings Highway Band from Missouri) — 2 p.m.
Songwriting with Jack Shannon (Songwriter and Performer) — 3 p.m.
Guitar with Tom Faux entitled "Improvising Around The Edges of Fiddle Tunes” (ethnomusicologist at Illinois State University and Manager of the Community Center for the Arts, Urbana, Illinois) — 4 p.m.
Fiddle with Ron Stewart (member of Seldom Scene) — 5 p.m.
Mandolin with CJ Lewandowski (member of The Po’ Ramblin’Boys) — 6 p.m.
