Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting Christmas in July

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County is challenging everyone — mentors, friends, families, partners, community leaders and those who feel they don’t have time to mentor — to join them for Christmas in July.
The school and community-based programs provide children who are facing adversity with staff-supported, long-term, one-to-one mentoring opportunities. These friendships are intended to provide youth with support and encouragement so that they may be able achieve their biggest possible futures.
Christmas in July is a fundraiser that will provide financial support for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Effingham County. The organization does not receive any state or federal funding and the program is operated by fundraising events, local grants and community support. Donations are used to carefully pair children with caring adult mentors and to provide consistent match support for the volunteers, children and their families.
Christmas in July will be held at Tuscan Hills Winery on July 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be live music, silent auction and a raffle. Tuscan Hills Winery will be donating 20% of wine sales to BBBS. Food vendor will be available.
There are many ways to help with the event: Donate a basket, silent auction item, or raffle prize; post the event flyer or share the social media event from the BBBS Facebook page.
For more information or to find out more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, contact Christy at 217-540-1413 or Christy@JoinSomethingBig.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.