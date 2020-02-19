Gather up your family, friends and co-workers to join the fun by participating in the 10th Annual Bar Stool Golf to benefit the United Way of Effingham County.
The event will be held Saturday, March 14. Registration will be from noon to 1 p.m., and starts at the Effingham Event Center. Participating bars include Gabby Goat, Midway, Orchard Inn, The Office, Gopher’s Grill, Effing Brew, Effingham Event Center, Danny’s Qik Sak, Trucker’s Pub, KaCey’s on Main, Brickbat, Ping’s, Kenter’s and The Shoebox. The finale party will be at the Effingham Event Center.
Teams are asked to return to the Effingham Event Center by 6:30 p.m. with their scorecards. Prizes will be awarded at that time for the first- and second-place teams. Prizes also will be awarded for furthest traveled and best designed T-shirt.
Shuttle service will be provided. No assigned courses.
Registration is $25 per person or $100 per team if paid in advance by Feb. 26 ($125 day of event). Teams can pick their name. See bartender at participating bars for registration form.
If you would like to help work the event, call Peggy Valenti at Koerner Distributor at 217-347-7113.
