Artists to exhibit work at Shelbyville gallery

Barn Colony Artists, based in Decatur, fill the Gallery and Upper Lobby of Flourishes Gallery and Studios through April 11.
They invite you to view the 49 two-dimensional works by nine of their members. The reception, with some exhibiting members present, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are invited.
The artists vary in their styles, mediums and subject matters, which makes for an interesting show. The artists in the organization are beginners and advanced, art being a hobby for most of them. But there are also some professional artists. They are 18 years and older from Decatur and neighboring communities.
In 1939, local artists formed a group for the purpose of shared learning, as well as providing arts education to the community. This group met on the ground floor of the barn/carriage house at the James Millikin homestead and adopted the name “Barn Colony” and met regularly in the barn for the next 30 years. Barn Colony Artists now meet at the Madden Arts Center in Decatur each Monday. They periodically have instructors in two- and three-dimensional mediums and have shows in the area.
Along with the opening at Flourishes, located at 140 ½ East Main, Shelbyville (elevator available), Susie Holland of Shelbyville shows 18 of her photographs in the Library, Carol Kessler shows works from her recent river cruise in the Theme Hall, and Shelbyville school student’s creations are displayed in the Beaux Arts Ballroom. The permanent exhibit of the Rembrandt Society, an organization of junior and senior high school art clubs in Illinois also takes a part of the Upper Lobby and an updated display of Art Talk Tuesday creations is in the Ballroom along with photo screens and large works by Carol Kessler.
