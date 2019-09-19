Activities and prizes at Old Settlers Reunion

Effingham County Old Settlers Reunion will be held on the Courthouse Square on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Presentation of the Colors by American Legion Post 120 will be at 11 a.m. Activities also will include free face painting by Jennifer DeWeese, free mule wagon rides courtesy of Dan Koester, and free pictures at the cannon courtesy of Effingham Tourism. Chuck Wagon Gang will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill Road Thesherman’s Association will have tractors on display.
The Caledonia firetruck from the St. Anthony Hospital fire in 1949 will on display courtesy of the Effingham Retired Volunteer Firefighter Association. There also will be historical displays, a medical display, free water, cookies, and popcorn, free museum coloring book for the kids.
Register to win the “Whose Hat is That” Contest. The winner will receive a $50 prize. Prizes will be awarded to Oldest Female Settler, Youngest Female Settler, Oldest Male Settler, Youngest Male Settler, and Old Settler Couple married the longest.
Renew your Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association membership for 2020.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the day on the Courthouse Square.
