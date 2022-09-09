Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself.