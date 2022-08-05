Angel Campbell, 37, left, embraces her mother Patricia Collins, 58, right, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Chavies, Ky. Collins was badly injured in massive flooding. Campbell says they lost her grandmother in the same house as Collins. Campbell says that her mother and grandmother were both standing on a table as the water swept them both away. Collins survived with injuries while her mother Nellie Mae Howard, died in the flood.