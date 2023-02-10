FILE - A resident wipes tears as she finds no remains of her home on March 14, 2011, in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, three days after a massive earthquake and tsunami struck the country's north east coast. The 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in northern Japan provides a glimpse of what Turkey and Syria could face in the years ahead. No two events are alike, but the recent disaster resembles Japan's in the sheer enormity of the psychological trauma, of the loss of life and of the material destruction.