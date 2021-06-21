Direct primary care (DPC) means that there is a direct relationship between the doctor and the patient. There is no insurance interference or government interference to mess things up. In a DPC, the patient pays a small monthly membership fee to the doctor for a defined set of services. By removing the middleman, the doctor is free to spend much more time with the patient and offer more services and value to the patient. For the price of a monthly cellphone service, a DPC doctor is able to provide care that is head and shoulders above others.
The average primary care physician has between 2,000 and 3,000 patients in his/her practice. Since the average daily rate of those needing an office visit is 1 percent of the total patient census, the typical physician will see between 20 and 30 people a day. That simply does not allow enough time for the doctor to get to know her/his patients or to provide quality care. It becomes an endless assembly line of patients and computer program check boxes, which leads to patient dissatisfaction and physician burnout.
In the direct primary care model, however, the number of patients is generally limited to around 400 to 500. This figures out to four or five visits a day, easily allowing the doctor to spend plenty of time with the patient and offer in-office blood work and in-office medication dispensing.
DPC practices are built on transparency. The cost of every medicine, lab and procedure is freely made available to patients. This is unheard of in today’s health care environment. The system is so complicated that even most doctors’ offices and hospitals cannot quote you an accurate price.
Could a DPC be a good idea for you? Here are some situations that can help with this decision.
For someone with no health insurance, DPC is most certainly a good idea. They get charged the highest rates, since there is no insurance contract that limits charges. In DPC, a self-pay patient can receive same-day or next-day visits, tremendous discounts on labs and medications, and enough time with the doctor.
For someone with insurance coverage but who has a high-deductible plan, a DPC practice also makes good financial sense. The average deductible in these plans is $5,000, so in addition to paying the monthly premium, you have to also spend another $5,000 before your insurance will even begin to cover any costs. Patients with a high-deductible plan will be charged full prices until the deductible is met.
For someone with “regular” insurance, being in a DPC is a good idea because of being seen quickly, having enough time with the doctor, and the other perks that are not available in insurance-based offices. In a DPC practice, the emphasis is on being of service to you.
If you have questions about direct primary care, feel free to visit my website at www.cornerstonedpc.com or call 217-809-0771.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.