Effingham County Health Department was notified late Wednesday afternoon of an Effingham County resident who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
In a news release, the department said the individual, a male in his 40s, is doing well and is at home on isolation. This is the first laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Effingham County. This individual is thought to have been exposed to a person with the novel coronavirus. This individual is not allowed to leave home until he is well and can no longer transmit the disease.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case and will be speaking with individuals who he may have come into contact with before this diagnosis. Through this investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time, which allows symptoms to develop and pass without posing risk to others. If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has risen dramatically over the past week. The most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows there have been 6,980 individuals in Illinois test positive for COVID-19, including 141 deaths.
“We can expect more cases to be confirmed locally as the virus continues to spread. The number of cases can be reduced by adhering to public health guidance on social distancing, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and following the governor’s orders to shelter in place,” the release states.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Clinicians there will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their own health or the health of others, the release further states. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
The department said public health officials will not be releasing more specific details about this individual due to privacy issues.
