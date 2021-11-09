Robert Teichgraeber, 100, talks about the many gifts and honors he has received for his service in World War II on Nov. 6, 2020, in Collinsville. He holds a flag flown in his honor in combat over Afghanistan aboard a United States Air Force C-130J assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron in July of 2000. He survived 421 days as a prisoner after his plane was shot down during a bombing run in WWII.