SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Illinois hunters looking for details on the season, licenses or regulations have a new website to consult.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has launched a website called " Hunt Illinois."
Hunters can get details on places to hunt, along with hunting and trapping regulations, wildlife management and conservation programs.
"The new Hunt Illinois website is an easy-to-use one-stop resource for hunters to find just about everything they need to know about planning a hunt, no matter the species, no matter the season," Jared Duquette, a program manager at IDNR, said in a statement.
State officials worked on the site with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and received funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.
