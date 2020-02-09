Mary Belle 'Babe' Brown Duffy, 76, of St. Elmo, died at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. There will be no local services. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. louis, MO. She was born on Saturday, April 3, 1943 in Brownstown to the late John and M…