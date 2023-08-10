SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois Flag Commission was created Monday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to explore creating a new flag for the state and developing new state flag designs.
In March state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, introduced Senate Bill 1818 that would create a commission to develop a new Illinois state flag. Senate Bill 1818 would create the Illinois Flag Commission to develop new state flag designs. The measure was approved 72-40 in the House of Representatives and 39-16 in the state Senate.
“After more than 100 years of the same design, I think it’s time to rework it,” Turner said in March. “I’d like to see us take a community approach to create a new design for Illinois’ official state flag.
“Illinois’ current flag design has the state seal on it,” Turner said Monday. “While the state seal represents government, the flag should be a symbol for the people.
“History is living, breathing and ever evolving and our flag needs to represent what makes Illinois the great state it is,” she said. “This initiative was designed to promote public involvement and community input Let’s get people excited about Illinois.”
Pritzker said the commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly whether the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag. By September 2024, the Illinois Flag Commission will select no more than 10 potential flags and submit a report to the General Assembly by December 2024.
“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags — and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” said Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to sign SB1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”
Prior to this, Illinois has had two official state flags. The first was adopted July 6, 1915, after a campaign by Ella Park Laurence, State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Thirty-five designs for the flag were submitted and the winner was crafted by Lucy Derwent. The flag became law on July 6, 1915.
In September of 1969, the original flag was amended to carry the state’s name so it was easily identifiable.
The next move to design a new state flag was initiated by Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie who convened a committee to ensure uniformity in reproduction of design and color by flag makers.
Sanford Hutchinson of Greenfield, who had previously done extensive research on the official design of the state seal, submitted a flag design that was accepted by the committee, the Secretary of State, and the governor. It became the official flag of Illinois on July 1, 1970.
SB1818 creates a similar committee to the one in 1970, convening the Secretary of State, three members appointed by the governor, four members appointed by the President of the Senate, four members appointed by the Speaker of the House, four members appointed the minority leader of the Senate and four members appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, the State Superintendent of Education, and Chairperson of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.
