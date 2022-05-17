Illinois farmers are recovering quickly from a delayed start to planting this spring.
Corn planted in Illinois reached 55 percent on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.
On May 8, only 15 percent of the corn crop was planted. The five-year average for this point of the season is 70 percent.
According to the report, corn emerged as of Sunday had reached 13 percent, compared to the five-year average of 44 percent.
Soybean planting also made good strides this past week, reaching 38 percent as of Sunday compared to 11 percent on May 8. The five-year average for this point in the season is 45 percent.
Soybeans emerged reached 9 percent Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 19 percent.
Winter wheat also continues behind schedule, with 57 percent headed as of Sunday compared to the five-year average of 66 percent.
The winter wheat condition was rated 4 percent very poor, 12 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 42 percent good and 10 percent excellent.
