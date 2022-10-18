SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers are picking up the pace of this year's harvest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.
As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain had reached 47% in Illinois, compared to the five-year average of 55 percent in the state at this point in the season.
Corn mature had reached 88%, compared to the five-year average of 94%. The corn crop's condition was rated 3% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 53% good and 20% excellent.
Soybean harvest in Illinois as of Sunday was pegged at 55%, compared to the five-year average of 58% for this point in the season. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 93%.
The condition of the soybean crop was rated 4% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 53% good and 18% excellent.
Winter wheat planting for next year continues to trail, with 39% in as of Sunday compared to the five-year average of 51%. Winter wheat emerged reached 8%, compared to the five-year average of 22%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.