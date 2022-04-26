SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers, following a chilly spring, have begun to plant corn and soybean fields.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report, 2 percent of Illinois' 2022 corn crop had been planted as of Sunday.
That compares to the five-year average of 21 percent planted by this point in the season.
Additionally, 1 percent of Illinois' soybeans had been planted as of Sunday. That compared to the five-year average of 8 percent by this point in the season.
Last week there were 1.5 days suitable for field work in Illinois, according to the report. Statewide the average temperature was 55.0 degrees, half a degree below normal, and precipitation averaged 0.97 inches, just slightly above normal.
Winter wheat headed was reported at 5 percent, compared to the five-year average of 12 percent. The winter wheat condition was rated as 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 54 percent fair, 33 percent good and 7 percent excellent.
