CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation extending tax credits for film production through 2026, a move he says will attract more industry jobs to the state.
The incentives give companies 30% tax credits on production costs and on salaries up to $100,000.
Dick Wolf, the producer of three television shows filmed in Chicago, was at Thursday’s bill signing and said was “vastly relieved.”
Wolf said he previously told Pritzker that “if the tax credit goes, we have to go.”
