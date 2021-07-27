A northern Illinois husband and wife were arrested Monday on federal charges alleging they breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and took photos inside the building’s historic rotunda.
John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy, 61, of Crest Hill near Joliet, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington with unlawful entry of a government building and disorderly conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors.
They appeared separately Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered them released on their own recognizance.
According to the complaint, the couple were identified in part by a Joliet plumbers and pipefitters local union jacket that Amy Schubert was seen wearing in a lengthy video posted to YouTube by an unidentified person.
Investigators were able to determine that a phone linked to Amy Schubert was one of only six devices with a Joliet area code being used inside the Capitol at the time, according to the complaint. Photos on Schubert’s publicly available Facebook profile were then matched to the images of the woman in the video, according to the charges.
Authorities then seized records from Google that turned up photos and videos taken on a device linked to Amy Schubert’s Gmail account, including one of her husband standing inside the Capitol rotunda during the unrest and another of protesters wearing Donald Trump campaign gear and waving American flags while walking through the building, the complaint alleged.
The Schuberts were at least the 12th and 13th Illinoisans to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.
In July, Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.
Also charged in July was Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who was accused of assaulting members of the media and tripping a police officer who was running from bear spray during the Capitol unrest.
