Illinois corn and soybean fields continued to develop in late June as its wheat fields were harvested.
As of June 20, the state’s corn crop condition was rated as 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 32 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 11 percent excellent according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report.
Soybeans planted reached 96 percent as of June 20, compared to the five-year average of 93 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 94 percent, compared to the five-year average of 86 percent.
Soybean blooming, however, was pegged at 1 percent, compared to the five-year average of 4 percent.
The soybean crop condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 55 percent good, and 11 percent excellent.
As of June 20, 12 percent of winter wheat harvested for grain was recorded, compared to the five-year average of 38 percent. The winter wheat condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 11 percent fair, 60 percent good, and 27 percent excellent.
Moisture for crops is becoming a concern, with the topsoil moisture supply rated as 4 percent very short and 28 percent short; 64 percent rated it adequate and 4 percent saw a surplus.
The subsoil moisture supply was rated 4 percent very short; 30 percent short, 63 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.
