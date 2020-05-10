COVID logo
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Sunday announced 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths.

Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 30s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 77,741 cases, including 3,406 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

