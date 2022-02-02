Central and Southern Illinois - All HSHS Medical Group clinics are closing at noon Wednesday due to weather conditions. Patients who had appointments scheduled Wednesday have been contacted to reschedule or transitioned to virtual visits. Our goal is to open clinics again Thursday, although some locations may have a delayed start.
If you have a medical emergency, please call 911 or go to the emergency room. For urgent care needs, Priority Care on S. MacArthur in Springfield will remain open until 8 p.m. as usual. To receive virtual care for minor conditions via your phone, tablet or computer, visit AnytimeCare.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.