Turkey Syria Earthquake

People and rescue workers at the scene of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. 

 AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

As the devastation of the earthquakes that have killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria grows, here are some places where you can donate to help the victims:

UNICEF

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund “is on the ground responding to the needs of thousands of families and children impacted by the devastating earthquake,” the organization said on its website.

unicefusa.org

IRC

“As humanitarian needs soar, we are launching an integrated response to affected populations across both Turkey and Syria,” the International Rescue Committee said on its website. “This will include the provision of immediate cash, basic items, such as blankets and towels, hygiene supplies like soap, toothbrushes and feminine products, as well as emergency shelters. We will support essential health services in earthquake affected areas, and set up safe spaces for affected women and children.”

rescue.org

Doctors Without Borders

This organization responds to medical emergencies around the world.

doctorswithoutborders.org

Save the Children

“Your donation today to the Children’s Emergency Fund can help us respond quickly to children living in crisis in countries like Turkey, Syria and around the world,” the organization said on its website. “Together, we can protect children in crisis.”

savethechildren.org

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

https://donation.ifrc.org/?campaign=f3cfd66a-0ba7-ed11-a2da-005056 010028

