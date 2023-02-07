As the devastation of the earthquakes that have killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria grows, here are some places where you can donate to help the victims:
UNICEF
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund “is on the ground responding to the needs of thousands of families and children impacted by the devastating earthquake,” the organization said on its website.
IRC
“As humanitarian needs soar, we are launching an integrated response to affected populations across both Turkey and Syria,” the International Rescue Committee said on its website. “This will include the provision of immediate cash, basic items, such as blankets and towels, hygiene supplies like soap, toothbrushes and feminine products, as well as emergency shelters. We will support essential health services in earthquake affected areas, and set up safe spaces for affected women and children.”
Doctors Without Borders
This organization responds to medical emergencies around the world.
Save the Children
“Your donation today to the Children’s Emergency Fund can help us respond quickly to children living in crisis in countries like Turkey, Syria and around the world,” the organization said on its website. “Together, we can protect children in crisis.”
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
https://donation.ifrc.org/?campaign=f3cfd66a-0ba7-ed11-a2da-005056 010028
