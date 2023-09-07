Workers install two of 105 solar panels on the roof of a barn north of Hesperus, Colo. The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Tax credits are available now for updates like new windows, doors, air conditioners, insulation and solar panels, while larger rebates for energy-saving and electrification updates are expected to become available later this year or early next year.