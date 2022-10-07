The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on the major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. Meanwhile, The Des Moines Register said the incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, and forced the diversion of five ambulances from the emergency department of the city's Mercy One Medical Center to other medical facilities.