I have written extensively about our soldiers we lost in World War II. I have written some about those who died in World War I but I never had a full grasp on how many died in that war.
Recently, I decided to research those from Effingham County who died in World War I and discovered that this was not an easy task to find information on those who died over 100 years ago. However, I’m not one to give up easily, so I dug into the task at hand mainly because I believe that those who died deserve to be remembered.
I started with the 1968 book “Effingham County, Illinois – Past and Present.” They had good information about World War I, but I had a feeling that there were names missing. I found more information in the book “Saint Anthony’s Century 1858-1958. I next went to a site that recorded the names of the dead from WWI by county. That gave me new names. I then looked through my WWI binder and added some more names. Newspaper.com was a good resource for me too, as well as Find-A-Grave. Armed with lots of names, I started to research each name on Ancestry.com.
I have a notebook in which I dedicated a page to each person’s name I had discovered and I added notes as I researched them. One place that gave me a lot of information for those who shipped overseas was the ship’s manifests because it told me what Company they were with and who their contact was. As I went through census records, I quickly realized that the majority of these people had only showed up on the 1900 and 1910 census because they were so young when they died. Here is what I have found about our men from Effingham County who died.
Hubert Adam was the son of George and Philomen (Koebele) Adam of Teutopolis and was born July 23, 1889. He was stationed at Camp McClellan, Alabama, when he died of Spanish Influenza on October 21, 1918. He is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis, Illinois.
Rutherford D. Alcock was born June 21, 1899, the son of George and Adellia “Ada” (Thomas) Alcock of Effingham. He served with Company G, 130th Infantry on border patrol before ever shipping to France during WWI. He was a sergeant with Company G and departed for France aboard the Agamemnon on May 16, 1918 from Hoboken, New Jersey. He died of Spanish Influenza on June 10, 1918. His body was shipped home on the transport ship Mercury and arrived in Hoboken, New Jersey on June 29, 1920. Rutherford D. Alcock was buried at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
William Edward “Willie” Anglin was born March 3, 1892 in Farina, the son of Fernando and Nancy Ellen “Ella” (Taylor) Anglin. His father died when Willie was 8 months old and his mother remarried Harry Goens. Willie was a Private in Company H, 121st Infantry, 31st Division when he shipped to France aboard the Orizaba. He died of Spanish Influenza in October or November of 1918. His address was listed as Edgewood and his contact was listed as his mother, Mrs. Ella Taylor Goens, Edgewood. I can’t find an exact death date or burial records for Willie but two of his sisters are buried at Edgewood Cemetery.
Edward Buenker was born August 24, 1894 the son of Joseph H. and Mary Anna (Rieman) Buenker of Teutopolis. He shipped to France aboard the Pocahontas, which left Hoboken, New Jersey on September 15, 1918. PFC Edward Buenker served with the Quartermaster Company, Unit 2. He died of cerebral spinal meningitis on July 28, 1919 at Periguex near Bordeaux, France. He is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis.
Levi Alva Bishop was born July 6, 1894, the son of George and Minnie Bishop of Green County, Illinois. His family later moved to the Dexter community in Effingham County. He enlisted on July 27, 1917 and served with Company G, 130th Infantry, 33rd Division. He shipped to France aboard the Agamemnon that departed from Hoboken, New Jersey on May 6, 1918. Private Levi Bishop was killed at Septsarges Wood, France during the battle of Meuse-Argonne. Following is a letter the family received from the American Red Cross in regards to his death.
“My dear Mr. Bishop:
Our over-seas searchers have obtained a report on the death of your son, which we know will be of deepest interest to you, accordingly we are sending this information on, together with assurances of our sympathy in your bereavement.
Pvt. Fred Gardewine of Co. G, 130th Infantry, who lives at Teutopolis, Illinois makes the following statement: “Bishop was killed by fragments from a large caliber gas shell, while one of a party of five occupying an old German observation post. This happened on October 1, 1918 at Septsarges Wood, France, about 5:00 A.M. The observation post was directly hit and all occupants were killed or badly wounded. Bishop did not die instantly. His last request was that his watch be given to Sackowich, one of the men in his company. He died while being carried to the First Aid Station. Buried at Septsarges Wood, France.”
Yours sincerely,
W. R. Castle Jr.”
It was 1921 before Levi’s body was shipped home. A large funeral was held at the Dexter Methodist Church, where he was remembered as a hero. Levi Alva Bishop was buried in Freemanton Cemetery. Surviving him were his parents, three brothers and four sisters as follows: Wilbur Bishop of Decatur, Ira and Thomas Bishop at home. Mrs. Susan Jinks of Decatur, Mrs. Agnes Jinks of Cisco, Mrs. Florence Hatfill of Avena, and Miss Daisy Bishop at home.
I checked to see what happened to Stanley Sackowich, the soldier that Levi Bishop wanted to have his watch. Sometime between Levi’s death on October 1 and the signing of the Armistice on November 11, 1918, Stanley was severely wounded and his right leg was amputated. The last time I could find any information about him was in 1920 when he was living in Chicago and going to a government rehabilitation school most likely to help him learn how to get around with one leg and to help him find a job. After that, I find nothing more on Stanley Sackowich.
Lewis Brewster was born April 18, 1892, the son on James Nelson and Mary Melvina “Vina” (Shafer) Brewster of Montrose. He served with Camp Gordon July Automatic Replacement CA, Infantry Co. 39. He shipped to France aboard the Orca, which departed New York, New York on July 22, 1918. Corporal Louis E. Brewster died of Spanish Influenza on October 29, 1918 at Gondrecourt, a training center in France. At the time of his death, Louis was listed with 3rd Company, 1st Corps School. He is buried at Montrose Cemetery.
Ferdinand Delker was born June 20, 1895, the son of Johann B. and Maria A. (Ellman) Delker of Teutopolis. His parents died when he was quite young and he then lived with his relatives, Frank and Lizzie Kollmeyer. He enlisted in 1917 and served with Company G, 130th Infantry, 33rd Division. He shipped to France aboard the Agamemnon on May 16, 1918 from Hoboken, New Jersey. He held the rank of sergeant and was killed in action the day before the Armistice. I found this article in the Decatur Daily Review on December 6, 1918.
COMPANY G BOY KILLED IN ACTION
Effingham, Dec. 6---Ferdinand Delker of Teutopolis was killed in action in France Nov. 10, according to a telegram received by Henry Weber. Delker was a member of Company G. His parents are dead, but he leaves a sister, Elizabeth Delker, who lives in Effingham with Mr. and Mrs. Henry Eversman.
Ferdinand Delker’s body did not arrive home until 1921. Sgt. Ferdinand Delker is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. There is a stained-glass window in St. Francis Catholic Church in memory of Ferdinand Delker.
Roscoe L. Dunlap was born in August of 1882 the son of Jessie William and Sarah Ann (Greer) Dunlap of Effingham. He served with the 6th U. S. Marine Corps Regiment, 2nd Division. He was killed during the Battle of Blanc Mont Ridge in the Meuse Argonne Offensive. His body was not recovered and a finding of death listed his date of death as October 3, 1918. Sgt. Roscoe Lincoln Dunlap is listed on the Wall of Missing at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery and Memorial in Lorraine France.
Otto John Feldhake was born August 6, 1898 the son of John Joseph and Veronica (Seith) Feldhake of Effingham. He was living in Champaign, where he had a position as a bookkeeper at Illini Bank and was also on campus at the University of Illinois and was involved with the Student Army Training Corps. I found this newspaper article in the Champaign Daily Gazette on October 18, 1918.
ANOTHER STUDENT DEAD
Otto Feldhake Expired at College Hall Last Night
Otto Feldhake, a University student 20 years of age, died at 8 o’clock last night at College Hall after a short illness from influenza. He was born at Effingham and is survived by his parents. The body will be taken to that place tonight and burial will be made on Sunday.
Otto John Feldhake died on October 17, 1918 and is buried at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. He was one of 183 students in the Student Army Training Corps who died.
Frank J. Grobengieser was born October 29, 1891 the son of August V. and Bertha Elizabeth (Milleville) Grobengieser of Altamont. He entered service with the U.S. Naval Reserve Force. Seaman 2nd Class Frank John Grobengieser died of Spanish Influenza at the Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts on September 5, 1918. He is buried at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Altamont.
Lewis M. Hankins was born October 20, 1893, the son of Lewis J. and Margaret Ann (Tarrant) Hankins of rural Effingham County. Lewis was raised in Jackson Township. He married Ruby M. Vail in 1918 in Bond County, Illinois. He served with Company D, 119th Infantry, 30th Division. He shipped to France aboard the Laomedon on May 12, 1918 from Boston Massachusetts. Private Lewis M. Hankins was wounded slightly and later died of disease on April 2, 1919. Pvt. Lewis Madison Hankins is buried at Blue Point Baptist Cemetery near Shumway.
Edward Hoeflinger was born February 21, 1896, the son of Edward and Mary (Schleper) Hoeflinger of East St. Louis, Illinois. The family later moved to Effingham, where Edward’s mother was from. PFC Edward Hoeflinger was in the Medical Department of the Army. He died of Spanish Influenza at Fort Riley, Kansas. PFC Edward J. Hoeflinger is buried at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Theodore Hoffman was born July 11, 1895, the son of Frank Joseph and Margaret K. (Hilgefort) Hoffman of Effingham. He served with Company G, 130th Infantry, 33rd Division. Pvt. Hoffman departed for France on May 16, 1918 from Hoboken, New Jersey aboard the Agamemnon. He was killed in action on November 10, 1918, the day before the Armistice. Pvt. Theodore Hoffman is buried at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Charles E. Hubbartt was born March 6, 1900, the son of Anderson Logan and Mary Alice (Wagoner) Hubbartt of the Beecher City. He enlisted in the Marine Corps on February 6, 1917 and was mustered in April of 1917. Charles shipped to France as part of the 67th Company, 5th Division. He was killed in action on June 7, 1918. Charles Edward Hubbartt is buried at Hubbart Cemetery in rural Shelby County.
William R. Hunt was born August 11, 1886, the son of Henry and Delilah (Banning) Hunt. He married Bertha Mann in 1917. William was an undertaker and Justice of the Peace in Beecher Citys. He registered for the service in 1917 and served with Company L, 47th Infantry. He was at Camp Pike, Arkansas with the June Automatic Replacement Draft Company when they received orders to France. He shipped to France aboard the Delta, which departed from Brooklyn, New York on June 20, 1918. Pvt. William Ray Hunt was killed in Action on August 13, 1918 near Chateau Therria in France. He is listed as buried at Oise-Aisne American Cemetery and Memorial in Picardie, France, and there is what I believe to be a memorial marker at Beecher City Cemetery in Beecher City. I am unable to find further information.
Harry Jurgens was born September 28, 1890 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Henry and Catherine M. (Heuerman) Jurgens. The family later moved to Teutopolis. Harry enlisted on June 17, 1917 at Detroit, Michigan, where he had moved to for work. He was in the 306th Engineers Mechanical Repair Shop Unit of the Army. He was assigned to Camp Halibird near Baltimore, Maryland. Private Harry Jurgens died from Spanish Influenza on October 4, 1918 at Fort McHenry, Maryland base hospital. He is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis.
Chester Manuel was born March 9, 1893 the son of William Taylor and Lydia (Pendlay) Manuel of rural Altamont. He served with Company G, 130th Infantry, 33rd Division and shipped to France aboard the Agamemnon on May 16, 1918 from Hoboken, New Jersey. He was seriously wounded and died from his wounds on November 10, 1918. Private Chester Manuel is buried at Saint Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
Alfred Meyers was born February 2, 1894 the son of Jacob and Catherine (Koester) Meyers of Teutopolis. He shipped to England as part of Camp Gordon July Automatic Replacement Draft, Infantry Company 30. They sailed aboard the Orca that departed New York, New York on July 22, 1918. They were at camp in England awaiting orders for France when Alfred contracted Spanish Influenza and died on October 11, 1918 in England. His tent mate, Frank Jurgens, wrote to his parents about Alfred’s death. Alfred Meyers is buried at St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. Sadly, his younger brother, Harry Jurgens, would die from Spanish Influenza on January 9, 1919.
Bert Norris was born May 17, 1888 in rural Mason, the son of John and Sarah (Robertson) Norris. He married Nina Wilmeth in 1905 and they had five children but one named Chester died in infancy. His wife, Nina, died in 1915. Bert Norris entered service in the Army in the fall of 1918. He was sent to a training center at Camp Custer, Michigan as part of the 160th Depot Brigade. He died from Spanish Influenza on October 30, 1918 after only two months in service. Pvt. Bert Norris is buried at Turner Cemetery near Watson. His death orphaned their four remaining children.
Ralph Norris was born September 18, 1893, the son of Frank and Minnie Norris of Watson. He entered service and was with the 43rd Field Artillery, 15th Division. Sgt. Ralph Norris was stationed at Camp Stanley, Texas when he contracted Spanish Influenza. He died on December 3, 1918 and is buried at Watson Cemetery. He died on his younger brother Victor’s 8th birthday.
Paul Shelton was born July 6, 1898 near Ewington, the son of George W. and Ethel (Rinehart) Shelton. He entered service in the Army in 1916. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas near El Paso, Texas. His mother Ethel received a letter from a Methodist minister who prayed with Paul when Paul was ill from Spanish Influenza.
Dear Sister,
I was over to the Rose hospital to see your boy Paul last evening. It is but fair to say he is a very sick man. He had requested the presence of a Methodist preacher to baptize and receive him into the church. In the multiplied duties of the hospital attendants was overlooked until a Y.M.C.A. visited him yesterday. This man telephoned me, and though I was several miles away visiting my grandbaby, I hurried to him. I know it will greatly soften your grief at his dangerous illness to know of this. As only a mother’s heart reaches the height of joy at such information. He asks that his name be enrolled upon the record of the church to which you belong and I’m enclosing a certificate which will be sufficient authority for your pastor to take this step. Whatever may be the outcome of your son’s illness, I am praying God to bless and comfort you as only the Good Father can do. My sympathy and prayers are with you always. I shall try to visit your boy as often as possible but I may not be able to do so within the next few days as I may have to leave the city. But I have asked a good friend of mine to do so and believe he will have the best of attention in every way.
Again assuring you of my deepest sympathy, I am,
Very Sincerely,
A.B. Weaver Army Y.M.C.A. Bldg. 114 Fort Bliss, Texas
Church Certificate
This certifies that Corporal Paul P. Shelton, Hqts. Trops., 82nd Field Artillery, U.S.A. was duly received into the fellowship of the Church of Christ according to the discipline of the Methodist Episcopal Church South and requests his membership to be enrolled in the Methodist church to which his mother belongs.
A.B. Weaver, El Paso District,
New Mexico Annual Conference,
Methodist Episcopal Church South
Corporal Paul Preston Shelton died of pneumonia, the result of Spanish Influenza on October 23, 1918 and is buried at Ewington Cemetery in rural Effingham County.
Harley H. Slone was born in December of 1893, the son of Nebraska Bill and Belle Atlanta (Hensley) Slone. The family lived in Union Township but sadly his father died in 1903. His mother, Belle, eventually remarried a Dye from the Mason area. Harley enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was part of the 80th Company, 6th Marine Corps Regiment, 2nd Division. He was killed in action on June 10, 1918 during the battle of Belleau Wood in France. Corporal Harley Hensley Slone is buried at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Picardie, France.
Charles F. Smith was born in rural Beecher City on October 29, 1894, the son of Thomas Sydney and Mary E. (Holliday) Smith. He entered service in the Army and served with the 39th Infantry. I found this newspaper clipping.
Beecher City Boy Was Private in Thirty-ninth Infantry, Enlisting Last February
”Charles F. Smith of Beecher City died in a hospital in France of wounds received in action according to a message received last Saturday by his mother, Mrs. Mary E. Smith.”
Charles F. “Charley” Smith died on August 3, 1918 and is buried at Hubbartt Cemetery in rural Shelby County.
Charles Thoele was born May 11, 1896 in Effingham, the son of Joseph John and Mary A. (Mussman) Thoele. He entered service in the Navy and attended boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in northern Illinois. Charles Thoele died of Spanish Influenza on September 26, 1918 and is buried at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Charles Wilson is a soldier that I could not find much information about. All I know is that he was a sergeant and died of Spanish Influenza and was listed as being from Altamont.
I have tried my best to share the names of those from Effingham County who did not make it back home alive. If you have any additions or corrections, email me at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text me at 217-821-2427. May all of these men know that they are not forgotten and may we all remember them with love.
