This summer the museum took in a collection that had belonged to Kate Keller Bourland that was donated to us by her daughter, Marla. Part of the collection contained lots of pictures that had been taken by a gentleman by the name of Art Rice of Watson, Illinois. During the months we are closed, we work on entering this new collection into our museum’s Past Perfect program, as well as doing our inventory.
The more I looked at the pictures that were taken by Art Rice, I knew there was a story there that needed to be written. I decided to make some of his photographs the focus of my museum page for February. I believe these copies of the original photos probably came from Art Rice’s daughter, Melba Rice Henderson. I know Melba because my dad, Dick Loy, went to Watson High School with her and both then graduated from Effingham High School in 1942. As a kid, I remember my family sitting in Melba and Curt’s front yard in Watson watching a parade.
William Arthur “Art” Rice was not born in the village of Watson. He was born in Windsor in Shelby County, Illinois on Sept. 13, 1891, the son of William Sherman and Medora Elizabeth (Gibison) Rice. Art was the oldest child and had a sister, Mamie, born in 1893, and a brother, Ned, born in 1895.
By 1900, the Rice family was living in the village of Shumway where his father, William Rice, has a “live stable” meaning he probably looked after horses for people in town who didn’t have a place to keep them and he also might have had horses or teams of horses for hire.
By 1910, the Rice family had moved to Union Township where his father had a farm. At the time, Art was 19 years old and listed as a farmhand on his father’s farm. At some point after 1910, we find Art in the village of Watson. I know he was in Watson by 1912 for sure because I have a picture from another source that shows the Watson Band in 1912 and Art Rice is in that picture. To the best of my knowledge, Art lived the rest of his life in Watson. I first find him working as a clerk in the Abraham store in Watson.
Art married Lora Henderson July 29, 1914, in Charleston. Lora was from Watson and had taught school in Watson. Art and Lora raised their family in Watson. Their three children were Marvin, Elizabeth “Betty” and Melba. Art worked at the Abraham store and later bought it. It then became the Rice store. Their children attended school in Watson and went on to Effingham High School for their senior year. Their oldest child, Marvin, graduated from Eastern Illinois in 1939, married Melba Layson in 1940, and served in the Navy during World War II. Their middle daughter, Betty, married Keith Bishop and they operated Bishop’s store in Montrose for 28 years. Their youngest child, Melba, married Curt Henderson and they raised their children in Watson.
I will share with you one picture that was taken quite a few years after the other photos taken by Art Rice. It shows the interior of Rice Store in Watson when Art Rice was the proprietor. From the looks of it, this store carried a little bit of everything from bolts of material to motor oil, along with shoes, clothing and much more. The display cabinets shown in the photo are gorgeous, especially the curved one with glass.
Let me give you an idea of the village of Watson, and the businesses and types of jobs present in 1910. I chose this time period because that is closest to the time frame that Art Rice moved to Watson. In 1910, there were 330 people living in Watson. Remember, at this time, jobs for women were rather limited so most of these involved just men. However, I will show the few jobs that were available to women in the village of Watson.
Farming was the leading job either as the owner of a farm or a farm laborer. There were 26 men living in Watson that worked in farming. Working for the railroad was the next biggest job in Watson. There were 24 men living in Watson who worked for the railroad and the majority of them were laborers. Nine men either worked as the owner of a general store or worked as a clerk or salesman in a general store. Eight men relied upon odd jobs to earn money. If you needed a haircut, there were three barbers in Watson in 1910. Those barbers were Arthur Mason, Charles Reynolds and William Ryan. James Fields, William Withers and James Reynolds were all blacksmiths. There were two physicians in Watson in 1910, Leslie Kuhn and Curtis Calhoun. The two carpenters living in Watson were John Neville and John Wells. Arthur Loy and Oral Bethel were both house painters. Henry Rhodes was a harness maker and George Neville was a liveryman with a stable. Orrison Reynolds was a rural mail carrier. Thomas J. Sharp was a minister. Jubal Grant was a weaver/carpet maker. James Linder was a concrete worker. Leo Munday was a cashier in a bank owned by Arthur Abraham. Isaac Fleming ran a general repair shop. John D.D. Williamson was an oculist. John F. Butler was a butcher. Charles B. Mautz was a civil engineer for the railroad. That pretty much sums up the jobs of the men in Watson except for the men that became teachers.
There were four teachers living in Watson. The first three — Lora Henderson, Harry Loy, Walter Zahnow — all taught in public schools and Ada Sprinkle taught music. Teaching was one of the few approved jobs for women in 1910. Three women — Grace Strange, Ruth C. Walls and Laura Brand — worked as servants in private homes and Ethel Strange worked as a cook in a private home. Lizzie Withers was a clerk at the post office and Emma Linder was a telephone operator. Libbie Williamson was a milliner and Belle Stephens ran a boarding house. As you can see, the jobs available for women were pretty limited. In fact, for most of the women listed, the census said “None,” which meant they were usually keeping house.
I would love to have pictures of all of these places of employment or the people who worked the jobs but I don’t. If any of you recognize any the names of these people or jobs listed and have a picture of them or where they worked, I’d love to have a chance to make copies of them. If you don’t have a picture but you do have information about the people, please email or call me. I will have my contact information at the end of this article.
Now let’s get back to the photographs taken by William Arthur “Art” Rice. Art apparently learned how to operate a camera and started taking lots of pictures in Watson and nearby areas. There are lots of photos but not all of them indicate the names of the buildings or the people Art photographed. I’m limiting this article to the buildings or homes that are identified. I will write an article at a later time that deals with pictures of people that Art Rice photographed. There are also lots of those photos with people in them and I recognize the names of some of them.
The last time I wrote about Watson, I told the story of the Abraham family in Watson. In this article, I have a lovely photo of the side of William and Eliza Abraham’s beautiful two-story house that was taken by Art Rice. If you remember, William Abraham was a Civil War veteran who became a successful merchant and land owner in and around Watson. The Abraham house was built circa 1875 and it was Gothic Revival with a steeply pitched roof, asymmetrical, with elaborate vergeboards in the gables and arched window headers. (Information on house from "Effingham County: A Pictorial Survey of Distinctive Structures More Than 50 Years Old".) William Abraham died in 1914 and Eliza died in 1927.
I also have a picture of the home of another Civil War veteran in Watson. It’s the home of William and Sarah (Keller) Withers that was photographed by Art Rice. William Withers was born in Canada on March 6, 1840, the son of William and Sophia (Cameron) Withers. They moved to Illinois and settled in Effingham County. William married Sarah Jane Keller on Oct. 15, 1861, in Effingham County. He later served during the Civil War with Company D, 135th Illinois Infantry. He lived in a more modest home than William Abraham. His house is a very basic one-story house with no extra frills to it. William Withers was a blacksmith in Watson. His wife died in 1907 and William in 1915.
Both of these Civil War veterans, as well as their wives, are buried in Watson Cemetery. If you walk the older sections of Watson Cemetery, you will find many names that are found in the early history of the village of Watson.
The next house I have was the home of John Watson “J.W.” and his wife, Mary E. “Mollie” (Wilson) Claar. They were married on Jan. 1, 1894. Their house is one of the more modern-looking houses for this era. J.W. worked for the Illinois Central Railroad as the station agent. That was a good steady job and probably one of the better paying jobs in Watson. J.W. Claar was a first cousin to my great-grandfather, Frank Claar, who also was from Jackson County, Ohio. Frank followed the Claar family to Effingham County, Illinois. John Watson died in 1935 and Mollie in 1934. Both are buried in Watson Cemetery.
The next house I have a picture of was the parsonage for the Methodist Episcopal Church. It was located right next to the church and you can catch a glimpse of the church to the left of it. The minister at this time was Henry Olinger and he lived there with his wife. He is not listed in the 1910 census, so he became the minister of the Methodist Episcopal Church sometime after 1910. I have other pictures that show a lot of work done to this house. The church building is still there but it is no longer used for a church after a new Watson United Methodist Church was built along Illinois Route 37. I believe the parsonage is no longer standing.
One picture is of one of the barber shops in Watson. I don’t know which barber used this building but it could have been Arthur Mason, Charles Reynolds or William Ryan in 1910. Notice the striped pole in front of the building. That is what told people that it was a barbershop. In the United States, the barber poles are red, white and blue.
Another picture taken by Art Rice was of the Illinois Central Railroad Depot in Watson. The Illinois Central Railroad was very important to the growth of Watson. It was also the second largest employer for this village. This photo shows the depot after it was newly remodeled. The depot was an important place and was used by many of the farmers to ship crops and milk. It also brought salesmen, also known as “drummers”, to town who brought new goods or samples for the stores and the local people to purchase. Sadly, this depot is no longer there.
A store that sat across the tracks from the depot was the Jaycox Store. It was owned by William T. Jaycox. In this picture, the Jaycox Store is the two-story house on the far left. You will also see some milk cans near the railroad tracks. This was at a time when there were no “hard roads” so many dairy farmers would bring their milk to the depot to ship it to Effingham on the train. William T. Jaycox was married to Lenora Elizabeth Bail. They had three children: Anna Lenora, who married Alva Mautz; William Henry, who married Ruth G. Babbs; and Aldora, who married Fred Oren. William T. Jaycox died in 1915 and Lenora died in 1930. I don’t know if the family continued running the Jaycox store or if someone else took over the store. If anyone has information, please let me know. I do find Lenora in the 1920 census and her brother, Henry Bail, is living with her and he has a general repair shop. Lenora’s son lives nearby and is listed as a farmer. Both William and Lenora (Bail) Jaycox are buried at Watson Cemetery.
The next building was a doctor’s office. The back of the picture reads, "Calhoun office," so I believe that was the office of Dr. Curtis Calhoun. He was born in Effingham County in 1881. In the 1910 census, he is living in Watson with his wife, Louise “Lizzie,” and their son, Cecil. It’s a small building and bears a resemblance to the barbershop. By the 1920 census, the Calhoun family has moved to Varner, Missouri. They later relocate to Ashton, Illinois, and remained there. N. Curtis Calhoun died in 1956. Louise died in 1967. Cecil died in 1976. All three of them are buried at Ashton Cemetery in Lee County, Illinois.
I hope you enjoyed learning about Watson through these pictures of some of its buildings and the people who worked there. Remember, the next time I write for the museum page, I wish share pictures of the people Art photographed in Watson. If you can add any information about this column, you can email me at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text me at 217-821-2427. It is with your help that we can tell the stories of Effingham County one picture, one person and one place at a time. We are truly grateful to be able to tell these stories. Watch for our opening date in March and come see all of our new displays.
