EFFINGHAM — A proposed landfill site that has drawn opposition has been unanimously approved by the Effingham County Board.
The application for the proposed landfill now goes to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for approval.
The special meeting on Thursday was a combination County Board and Waste Management/Landfill Committee of the Whole that are one of the same to deliberate the siting application of Effingham Crossroads Landfill. Effingham County board members were required to have a siting hearing under provisions of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and an Effingham County Pollution Control siting ordinance.
Dan Borries opposed the landfill being placed on property less than 500 feet west of his property. He approached the end of the board table after the decision.
“I really hope you all can sleep tonight,” Borries told board members.
Borries then exited the boardroom, followed by several family members voicing their dissatisfaction with the board’s decisionl on their way out the door before the official end of the special meeting. Also walking out of the meeting where Deb and Rick Stumeier, who also oppose the landfill. They live approximately a quarter-mile from Landfill 33 and would live only 500 feet from the Effingham Crossroads Landfill property.
The landfill will boarder land that has been in the Borries family for generations and land Dan Borries has lived on all of his life.
“We pretty much knew what the outcome of this would be,” Borries said later. “I have no respect for the Effingham County Board. They wouldn’t have voted this way if the landfill was in their front or back yard.”
The Effingham Crossroads Landfill site is southeast of Effingham on Illinois Route 33, east of the existing Landfill 33. Brian Hayes and Julia Hayes, operators of Landfill 33, would also operate the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
The county board received an application for the proposed landfill on Sept. 30 and held a siting hearing on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The board had until March 29 to make a final decision on whether to approve the site. Their decision had to be based on testimony and public comment during the January hearing and written testimony that was received by the Effingham County Clerk’s office.
The board members voted unanimously affirming the county board has jurisdiction to rule on the application for siting approval and proper notifications were made about the siting hearing. This was directly followed by a unanimous decision by the board that the public hearing was held in a fair manner.
Expert witnesses on behalf of the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill testified during the public hearing how the new landfill met each of the nine criteria in their landfill siting application during the January two-day public siting hearing.
Attorney Jennifer Martin, who represents the Effingham County Board, went through via Zoom each of the nine application criteria that had to be met by the landfill. Board members voted unanimously in favor of the landfill on each of the nine criteria, however a few criteria were approved with conditions that would be enforceable by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The nine criteria to be met by the new landfill owners and conditions:
• Criteria One: The facility is necessary to accommodate the waste needs of the area it is intended to serve. Approved with no conditions.
• Criteria Two: The facility is so designed, located and proposed to be operated that the public health, safety and welfare will be protected. Approved with several conditions to include a water truck to water down dust is made available on site at all times and shall be used to control dust, operator of the proposed landfill shall perform a minimum of three load checks per week regardless of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency requirements, on windy days the operator should have sufficient quantities of soil to use for daily covering to avoid the blowing of trash as necessary, the landfill operator is required to use temporary wind screens to catch any blowing paper on windy days and when particularly odorous materials are received these materials should be incorporated into the filling base as soon as possible, if necessary, covered by soil to prevent any odors from leaving the landfill and the operator is required to provide copies of all documents related to Illinois EPA inspections at the landfill operator will provide documents related to within of any written complaints the landfill received about operations within 10 business days within receipt of the operator.
• Criteria Three: The facility is located so as to minimize impact with the character of the surrounding area and to minimize the effect on the value of the surrounding property. Approved with a condition of a Property Valuation Guarantee to be offered to all residences within 500 feet of the landfill property and shall specifically include Dan and Darlene Borries and Rick and Deb Stumeier residences. The guarantee would be available to current owners and immediate family including sons, daughters, sisters, brothers and grandchildren, including any adopted family members and not to any subsequent purchasers to expire and terminate at the end of the operational life of the landfill.
• Criteria Four: None of the waste boundaries are within the 100-year flood plain and the facility is flood proofed. Approved with no conditions.
• Criteria Five: The plan of operations for the facility is designed to minimize danger to the surrounding area from fires, spills or other operational accidents. Approved with no conditions.
• Criteria Six: The traffic patterns to and from the facility are so designed as to minimize the impact on existing traffic flows. Approved with one condition: Should a commercially available system be made available in lieu of back-up horns, acceptable to the State of Illinois, then said system shall be installed on applicable landfill equipment within 18 months.
• Criteria Seven: The facility will not be treating, storing or disposing of hazardous waste. Approved with no conditions.
• Criteria Eight: If the facility is to be located in a county where the county board has adopted a solid waste management plan consistent with the planning requirements of the Local Solid Waster Disposal Act or Solid Waste Planning and Recycling Act, the facility is consistent with that plan. Approved with no conditions.
• Criteria Nine: The facility is not located in a regulated recharge area. Approved with no conditions.
Along with voting unanimously in favor of the landfill on each individual criteria, board members were able to deliberate and add conditions that need to be met by the owners of the proposed Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
Board members voted unanimously to approve each individual criteria. Once all nine criteria were voted on, Martin said since each member voted to approve all nine criteria, the board officially approved the siting of Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
“All of these petty little conditions are meaningless. It is sad that people treat other people the way they do,” Borries said.
Martin said it would be up to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the conditions attached to any of the criteria.
