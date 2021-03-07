The collection of school photographs continues to grow at the Effingham County Museum.
I have them in binders located in Gallery 3. I am thankful for all of the people who have shared school photographs with me. I am still missing pictures from some of the schools but I’m much closer than I was when I started this project. I’d like to share with you some of the information that I’ve learned about two of these schools as well as share some school pictures from the past.
I’ve learned the history about some of these schools from a reprint of the book “Effingham County School History – Centennial 1918”. Unfortunately, when this book was written in 1918 not every school in Effingham County submitted the history of their particular school.
It is important to note that at one time Effingham County had 80 schools listed and that did not include the parochial schools. The bulk of these schools were located in rural areas of each township. Their goal was that each child should have to walk no more than two and a half miles to school. (Of course, that was uphill both ways and in 10 feet of snow as my dad used to tell me. Actually, he often stretched it to 10 miles and that made for a really good story.) Usually, the land for the school was donated by a farmer and the land often reverted back if the school permanently closed.
I will share pictures from Jackson Township and St. Francis Township in Effingham County that have been sent to me or brought to the museum. In most instances, I just make a copy of the picture and the owner retains the original. Some have more complete histories than others. It’s sad that the histories of many of these schools have been lost through the years.
CARPENTER SCHOOL
The first school I will talk about is Carpenter School. Carpenter School was located in Jackson Township and it was school No. 44 in Section 10. This school is still standing and has been remodeled into a home. I will share with you information about this district from the 1918 book.
“In 1867, a public school district was organized and named Carpenter, after John R. Carpenter, a native of Ohio and a pioneer settler of the neighborhood. It is known on the old records as District No. 2 and on the new as District No. 44.”
“The first directors to be elected were William Davis, Isaac Larimore and William H. Thompson. A location was chosen on what is now the southwest corner of the farm of George Arnold, about one quarter northwest of the present school building. A log schoolhouse was built, and John O. Scott installed as the first teacher. In 1875, a special election was held to vote on a new site for the school-house. A location was chosen on the northeast corner of George A. Clark’s land, where the present building now stands. The vote was 14 for and 11 against. A residence that belonged to Clark stood on this site and this was purchased by the District, and remodeled by Curson & Bros., Contractors. The work was done for $75. L.L. Meeker was the first teacher in this building. This building served this district until 1894, when a new one was built at an expense of $436.45. The contracting work was done by Winter Parkhurst. Bertha Dallas taught the first term of school in this building.”
“In 1912 during the term of school taught by Ben Tucker, the building caught fire and burned to the ground. Bonds were issued and in 1913 a splendid new standard school was built, it being the first in Effingham County.”
“Among the first schools organized in Effingham County, it has always been a leading school in educational work. During the past year, the school took third prize in the Effingham County School Rally. It was the only school in the county to raise funds to purchase a Liberty Bond.”
“The school directors from 1867 to 1918 were William Davis, Isaac Larimore, William H. Thompson, D.S. Mitchell, Peter Vores, Harvey Wilmeth, J.G. Mitchell, John Miller, Jess Parkhurst, Andrew Pendlay, J.A. Tucker, Isaac Cartwright, David Eaton, W.B. Riley, Douglas Shouse, W.T. Simonton, J.W. Eaton, Chambers Doak, Henry Hughes, H.T. Eaton, David Mitchell, E.S. Mitchell, Dennis Keating, I.W. Baker, Charles B. Wilmeth, Jesse Ripley, Richard Johnson, Samuel Doak, Wm. Brooks, Charles Clark, Pink Tucker, George Arnold and J.T. Henderson.”
This first picture I have is from circa 1932 and I received it from Charles Melzer, who attended Carpenter School and now lives in Granite City, Illinois. Charles and his wife, Joan, visited the museum and brought me pictures that I copied. Look at the names and faces of these students in the photo. Most of these last names can still be found in Effingham County.
Another picture the Melzer family allowed me to copy is a picture from 1940 when Charles was in eighth grade and the eighth grade students took a field trip to St. Louis. I am missing the name of one girl. So if anyone knows the missing name, I’d appreciate hearing from you.
PLAIN TREE SCHOOL
The other school I’m going to share pictures of is Plain Tree School. Plain Tree was school No. 27 in Section 22 of St. Francis Township. This school is no longer standing. I will share a brief history of this school from the 1918 book.
“The Krone or Plain Tree school in District 27 in St. Francis Township was organized in 1886. A widowed lady by the name of Gable gave one half square acre of land as a site for the schoolhouse.”
“Teachers from 1886 to 1917 were Henry Uptmor, Wm. Ordner, A. Jansen, Rosa Gardewine, Mary Ordner, Leo Mulvaney, Clem Brumleve, Anna Mulvaney, Ferd Peoppelmeyer, Louise Mulvaney, Mary Imming, Gerald Began, Daisy Schwerman and Sadie Mirgon.”
“Directors from 1886 to 1917 were Barney Krone, John Adam, Hen. Uptmor, Hen. Thoele, Chris Nosbisch, Hen. Goebel, Hen. Hartrup, Geo. Krone and John Nosbisch.”
In another source, I found this information: “The children of this area up to 1886 attended school in Teutopolis. The condition of the roads made attendance difficult so a petition dated February 15, 1886 was approved on April 5, 1886 to form a school district.” 1886 was well before the advent of “hard roads” so it makes sense that the people of this area did what they thought was best for the school children.
Here is information about a teacher named Sadie Mirgon. She was one of the teachers listed in the 1918 school history book. Sadie taught at Plain Tree school but her career as a teacher was cut short. Here is her story.
Sadie Mirgon was born Jan. 13, 1899, in the city of Effingham, the daughter of John and Mary Mirgon. Her mother died in 1900 leaving her father to raise the children. Sadie received her education in the public schools of the city and graduated from the high school in 1917.
“She began teaching in District No. 27 (Plain Tree) in the Fall of 1917. Completing the term with general satisfaction, she was re-employed for the next year. She resumed her work with high hopes when at the end of one month her school was closed on the account of Spanish influenza. While at home, Sadie was stricken with the malady and died in a few days.”
Sadie died in November of 1918. Her funeral was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and she was laid to rest at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Many others from Effingham County would die from the Spanish Influenza pandemic.
I have a picture of Plain Tree school, and this one is from 1929. I received this picture from Jean Sehy. She attended Plain Tree as did her mother, who is a student in this 1929 photo. In fact, both Jean and her mother, Bertha (Krone) Deters, had the same teacher at Plain Tree albeit many years apart. This teacher, Teresa (Nosbisch) Hoffman, had a long career in education and even become “Teacher of the Year” in 1956. Here is information from the 1968 book “Effingham County, Illinois – Past and Present” on how Hoffman received the award.
“In 1956, Teresa Hoffman was chosen teacher of the year by WLS Radio Station and the National Education Association. This occasion was sponsored by the Directors of the Plain Tree School, where Mrs. Hoffman had taught for 28 years. They were Mr. and Mrs. Alph Hartke, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Krone and Mr. and Mrs. Ray Fearday. Incidentally, Mrs. Hartke, Mr. Bernard Krone, and Mrs. Ray Fearday had been pupils of Mrs. Hoffman.”
My last picture shows the last year that Plain Tree was open, 1954-1955. After it closed, students then went to Teutopolis for the rest of their school years.
These country schools started closing after World War II. The roads were better and school buses started being used in more areas. By the late 1950s, only a few country schools remained open. Every person I have talked to who attended any of Effingham County’s country schools shared about how much they learned and the friendships they made in their country school. They cherished their country schools. Eventually school units were created and we still use those today: Altamont Unit 10, Beecher City Unit 20, Dieterich Unit 30, Effingham Unit 40 and Teutopolis Unit 50. Schools, whether in the country, villages or towns, have always played a huge role in Effingham County.
I hope that when the Effingham County Museum opens for the 2021 season that you can come visit and look at our binders full of school pictures. If you have a school picture from Effingham County, bring it with you so that I can copy it and add it to our collection. I’m still collecting pictures from around Effingham County and doing military write-ups for our veterans with ties to Effingham County. If you aren’t able to visit the museum, email me at janeries55@gmail.com or call or text me at 217-821-2427. You see, we need all of you to help us to tell the story of Effingham County one picture, one person and one place at a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.