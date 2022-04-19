Gerald W. Holste, 75, of Altamont, died at 4:50 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Aperion Care, Fairfield, IL. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Effingham with Rev. Dr. James F. Wright officiating with military rites to follow. Memori…