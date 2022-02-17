Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Windy with a mixture of frozen precipitation. High 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.