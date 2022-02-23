Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.