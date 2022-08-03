Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.