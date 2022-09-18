Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.